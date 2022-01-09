The pandemic has forced last minute adjustments like today’s game, which is now between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Stanford Cardinal.

This game was originally meant to be a conference clash between the Oregon State Beavers and the No. 2 ranked Stanford Cardinal (10-3), but is now featuring the Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-3) in place of the Beavers. Adaptability is the most important skill in 2022 and this should be a great test for the Cardinal in place of another conference opponent.

How to Watch Gonzaga at Stanford in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live Stream Gonzaga at Stanford on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stanford is coming off a win over Oregon behind Lexi Hall’s 33 points on 7-for-10 shooting from three-point range, both career-highs.

Hall has been a solid member of the team all season for the Cardinal, as they do not have one player doing everything, but rather the team does what is required to win every night out.

As a team, the Cardinal are scoring 73.5 points per game and giving up 57.6 points to their opponents for a +15.9 scoring margin.

On the other side, the Bulldogs bring in a balanced offense and defense, scoring 68.2 points per game and giving up 55.3 points to their opponents.

They are led by four players in double figures, with Melody Kempton guiding the team with 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Kaylynne Truong (11.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds), Kayleigh Truong (10.4 points and 3.3 assists) and Yvonne Ejim (10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds) all carry some weight as well.

A win over the Cardinal could be the defining moment for a tough Bulldog team.

Regional restrictions may apply.