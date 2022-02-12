How to Watch Grambling State at Texas Southern in Women's College Basketball

Two SWAC programs meet on Saturday as Texas Southern hosts Grambling State.

Grambling State (10-12) faces Texas Southern (6-12) on Saturday in a Tigers vs. Tigers SWAC women's basketball battle.

How to Watch Grambling State at Texas Southern today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

The Tigers (Texas Southern variety) are 6-5 in conference play, rebounding from a tough, winless non-conference slate. The team is coming off of a 71-67 loss to Bethune-Cookman on Monday.

Grambling enters on a three-game win streak, beating Alabama A&M on Monday 81-72. The team is 7-4 in the SWAC.

These two teams met in early January, with Texas Southern winning 73-66.

Three different TSU players finished the game with 14 points. Ataiya Bridges got hers on 4-for-8 shooting and added eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Shalexxus Aaron's 14 were on 5-for-13 shooting with eight boards, while Jala Buster scored hers on 5-for-6 shooting with two boards. Alisa Knight also added 13 points.

As for Grambling, Alexus Holt led the team with 16 points on 5-for-14 shooting, while Justice Coleman added 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists in Grambling's losing effort.

