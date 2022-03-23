Skip to main content

How to Watch the Division II Semifinals: Grand Valley State vs Glenville State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Grand Valley State takes on Glenville State in the first semifinal of the Division II Women's basketball tournament on Wednesday night.

Grand Valley State showed why it was the second seed for the quarterfinals on Monday when it easily beat Missouri Western 67-44. 

It was a great defensive effort by the Lakers as they completely limited the Griffons' offense as they held them to 13 or fewer points in every quarter en route to the victory.

The win was the 31st win of the year for the Lakers and helped them advance to their third ever Final Four.

It has been a great run in the tournament for them after they were upset by Ferris State in the GLIAC Tournament championship game.

They will hope it doesn't end now as they will look to take down No. 4 Glenville State in the semifinals on Wednesday.

The Pioneers have been impressive during their tournament run and never more so than on Monday when they ran through West Texas A&M 103-56.

They jumped out to a 33-11 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in the blowout win.

The Pioneers have lost just one game this year and that came in the MEC tournament championship game to the University of Charleston.

They avenged that loss in the third round and then cruised in the quarterfinals to set up a date with a very Grand Valley State team on Wednesday with a berth in the finals on the line.

