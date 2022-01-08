Harvard takes on Yale on Saturday in an Ivy League women's college basketball contest.

Harvard (7-7) takes on long-time rival Yale (7-6) in New Haven on Saturday in an Ivy League women's basketball game.

How to Watch Harvard at Yale in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Crimson enter this game with a 4-6 record on the road, but are also coming off of a road win over Brown. After a shaky start, Harvard has won four of its last five games.

Harvard is 85th in points per game. The team has played seven games against teams with a Her Hoop Stats rating of 104th or better, losing all seven of those games. Harmoni Turner leads the team in scoring at 14.3 points per game.

As for Yale, the Bulldogs have played just three home games this season, going 2-1 in those games. The team is coming off of a road loss against Columbia in its last game, falling 65-55.

The Bulldogs are struggling offensively, ranking 243rd in scoring offense. The team is 48th in scoring defense. It's played a weaker schedule than Harvard, with just two games against teams with a top 100 HHS rating and none against a top 50 team, while Harvard has played three such games.

These teams last played in March 2020, with Yale winning 60-58.

