    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Harvard at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arizona State looks to climb over .500 for the first time with a visit from Harvard.
    Harvard (3-5) and Arizona State (4-4) have not started their seasons in a banner way, but the Sun Devils have won two games in a row. 

    Last season, the Sun Devils finished their season in the NIT, losing in the consolation bracket to Houston. They are on pace for a similar season unless they can get on a winning streak before conference play.

    How to Watch Harvard at Arizona State today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

    Watch Harvard at Arizona State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Two seasons ago, the Crimson went 15-12 led by freshman Lola Mullaney (15.1 points per game). This season, the sophomore is down a bit (12.6 points per game) but is averaging a career-high in nearly every other category with more help on her team.

    Junior McKenzie Forbes has come on this season as the leader of the Crimson, averaging 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

    The duo is formidable in the women’s college basketball scene, but it has not translated to wins just yet.

    On the other side, the Sun Devils have been more about a balanced attack with four different leading scorers through eight games.

    Senior Jade Loville is down significantly from last season where she averaged 17.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to 11.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game in fewer minutes overall.

    Getting more minutes and an expanded role is sophomore Jaddan Simmons, who is playing three minutes per game and filling up the stat sheet with 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

    Both teams are balanced on offense and do not have one singular star to lean on, but Loville has the potential to do that in any game if she is unlocked. 

