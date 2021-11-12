Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Harvard at Massachusetts in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Massachusetts and Harvard meet in a cross-state battle on Friday.
    Harvard (0-1) will head to Amherst on Friday to take on Massachusetts (1-0) in a women's basketball contest.

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Watch Harvard at Massachusetts online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UMass is coming off an 87-50 win over Central Connecticut State. That game saw five Minutewomen score in double figures, led by 16 points from Sydney Taylor and 15 from Sam Breen. Breen, who played her first two seasons at Penn State, was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team last year.

    Harvard lost to Boston College 86-60 in its opening game, with the Eagles holding the Crimson to 32.8% shooting while BC shot 50% from the floor.

    Lola Mullaney led Harvard in scoring with 16 points on 6-for-16 shooting. She was 3-for-10 from deep. Harmoni Turner and Tess Sussman also scored in double figures in the loss. 

    UMass was picked to finish sixth in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll, while Harvard was picked fifth in the Ivy League.

    Harvard trails UMass all-time 12-9 but has won the last eight meetings of the teams dating back to 1990. The last game was in 2015, with Harvard winning 67-65.

