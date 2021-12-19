Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Harvard at Northeastern in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Harvard looks to snap its two-game losing streak in women's college basketball on Sunday afternoon when it travels to Northeastern.
    Harvard's women's basketball team gets back on the court for the first time in two weeks on Sunday when it travels to Northeastern. The Crimson haven't played since they lost to Arizona State on Dec. 5.

    How to Watch Harvard at Northeastern in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream the Harvard at Northeastern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss to the Sun Devils was their second in two days as they lost to Colorado State 59-52 the day before. The losses have dropped Harvard's record to 3-6 on the year.

    Sunday, they finally get back on the court and hope the extended break will get it back in the win column when it takes on a Northeastern team that lost its last game.

    The Huskies have also been on a long break as they have not played since losing to Quinnipiac 12 days ago. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak and was just their third loss of the year.

    Northeastern also hopes the long break will get it back on track as it will look to avoid losing its second straight game for the first time this year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

