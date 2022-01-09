Skip to main content

How to Watch Hofstra at Northeastern in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Northeastern hosts Hofstra in women's CAA conference action.

Hofstra (3-5) will play its first conference game of the season on Sunday as it goes on the road to face Northeastern (7-4) in a CAA women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Hofstra at Northeastern in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Hofstra at Northeastern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northeastern has already played its first conference game, defeating UNCW on Wednesday 77-67. Kendall Currence scored 27 points on 11-for-16 shooting in the win, bringing her season average up to 15.4.

The Huskies are 2-4 against teams with a top 150 Her Hoop Stats rating, beating Boston University and Holy Cross.

As for Hofstra, the Pride come into Sunday's game having dropped three in a row. The team's last three games were all canceled, so this team hasn't taken the floor since a Dec. 11 loss to Ole Miss.

JaKayla Brown leads the Pride in scoring at 13.0 points per game, but Brown has struggled with efficiency, shooting just 28% from the floor.

These teams last met in March, with Hofstra winning 63-60. That was the fourth time the two teams had played in 2021, with the two teams splitting the four games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Hofstra at Northeastern

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

nc state indiana women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Miami in Women's College Basketball

55 seconds ago
Hofstra Women's Basketball\
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Hofstra at Northeastern in Women's College Basketball

55 seconds ago
Fordham womens basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch La Salle at Fordham in Women's College Basketball

55 seconds ago
Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Indiana in Men's College Basketball

55 seconds ago
clemson women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Clemson in Women's College Basketball

55 seconds ago
aaron-donald
SI Guide

Playoff Implications Abound in NFL Week 18

1 hour ago
Cameroon
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Cameroon vs Burkina Faso

1 hour ago
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the second period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) defends Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy