Hofstra (3-5) will play its first conference game of the season on Sunday as it goes on the road to face Northeastern (7-4) in a CAA women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Hofstra at Northeastern in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Hofstra at Northeastern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northeastern has already played its first conference game, defeating UNCW on Wednesday 77-67. Kendall Currence scored 27 points on 11-for-16 shooting in the win, bringing her season average up to 15.4.

The Huskies are 2-4 against teams with a top 150 Her Hoop Stats rating, beating Boston University and Holy Cross.

As for Hofstra, the Pride come into Sunday's game having dropped three in a row. The team's last three games were all canceled, so this team hasn't taken the floor since a Dec. 11 loss to Ole Miss.

JaKayla Brown leads the Pride in scoring at 13.0 points per game, but Brown has struggled with efficiency, shooting just 28% from the floor.

These teams last met in March, with Hofstra winning 63-60. That was the fourth time the two teams had played in 2021, with the two teams splitting the four games.

Regional restrictions may apply.