How to Watch Hofstra at James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both teams are coming into this game under .500, but James Madison has a respectable 4-2 record in conference play.

Hofstra has had a rough season and is currently on an eight-game losing streak. James Madison, however, has bounced back from losing two-straight games to winning two-straight games.

How to watch Hofstra vs James Madison today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Watch the Hofstra vs James Madison game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dukes are hoping to extend their winning streak to three games and get closer to the top spot in the Colonial Athletic Association.

The Pride are trying to win a game and get out of the bottom of the CAA. Both Hofstra and UNCW are 0-5 in conference play.

James Madison is also trying to get to an even .500 on the year overall. The Dukes are currently 8-9, and suffered a five-game losing streak early in the season. Since then, James Madison has gone 5-2. 

The Dukes aren't out of the race for the conference, but they will have to make up some ground. Drexel is currently on an 11-game winning streak and seemingly running away with the conference. 

Tune in to NBC Sports Washington Plus at 7 p.m. ET tonight to see this conference showdown.

Regional restrictions may apply.

