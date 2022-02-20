Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston at Tulane in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tulane hosts Houston with a six-game winning streak on the line in women's college basketball.

Tulane (17-7) is riding a six-game winning streak when it hosts Houston (12-12) on Sunday, who has won three out of its last four contests.

How to Watch Houston at Tulane in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU (G)

Live stream the Houston at Tulane game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Led by 17 points from Mia Heide, Tulane stayed hot with a 69-60 win over Tulsa on Wednesday thanks to back-to-back 20-plus-point quarters in the second half in a come-from-behind victory.

Along with winning six straight overall, Tulane has won five consecutive conference games and nine of its last ten games. The Green Wave had four players finish in double figures in their win over Tulsa, and outscored Tulsa 46-34 in the paint with a 46-37 rebound advantage.

Tulane held off a strong fourth-quarter push by Houston to defeat the Cougars 64-59 in January, with the Green Wave scoring the final seven points of the contest to close out a win.

The two sides will now battle it out again in what should be another thrilling contest. 

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Houston at Tulane

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
