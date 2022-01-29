Loyola Marymount will attempt to get out of the bottom of the WCC standings with a win over Saint Mary's.

Saint Mary's has been relatively solid all year long, considering the Gaels have had to deal with several postponements and cancelations of games.

How to watch Saint Mary's vs Loyola Marymount today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Loyola Marymount has struggled significantly. The Lions are currently at the bottom of the WCC with just one conference win and six conference losses.

The Lions got their first conference win in the last game against Pacific University. Before that, they had not won a game since Dec. 21.

The Gaels are in better shape within the conference. They started 3-1 but have since dropped two straight games to Gonzaga and San Francisco.

Although, Saint Mary's is still ahead of San Francisco in the WCC standings, they are tied with Santa Clara. A win today could help break that tie and get them close to the No. 3 spot.

Gonzaga looks to be running away with the conference, but it's been competitive all year.

Tune into Stadium 1 at 3 p.m. ET to catch the WCC action.

Regional restrictions may apply.