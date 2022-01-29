Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Mary's vs Loyola Marymount: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start time

Loyola Marymount will attempt to get out of the bottom of the WCC standings with a win over Saint Mary's.

Saint Mary's has been relatively solid all year long, considering the Gaels have had to deal with several postponements and cancelations of games.

How to watch Saint Mary's vs Loyola Marymount today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Watch the Rolex 24 match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Loyola Marymount has struggled significantly. The Lions are currently at the bottom of the WCC with just one conference win and six conference losses.

The Lions got their first conference win in the last game against Pacific University. Before that, they had not won a game since Dec. 21.

The Gaels are in better shape within the conference. They started 3-1 but have since dropped two straight games to Gonzaga and San Francisco. 

Although, Saint Mary's is still ahead of San Francisco in the WCC standings, they are tied with Santa Clara. A win today could help break that tie and get them close to the No. 3 spot.

Gonzaga looks to be running away with the conference, but it's been competitive all year.

Tune into Stadium 1 at 3 p.m. ET to catch the WCC action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Saint Mary's vs Loyola Marymount

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

florida state basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
texas women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Texas at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots a free throw against Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots a free throw against Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Loyola Marymount Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Mary's vs Loyola Marymount

1 minute ago
Marseille
Coupe de France

How to Watch Marseille vs. Montpellier

11 minutes ago
Will Zalatoris
PGA Tour

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round

31 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jamiya Neal (55) drives the ball during the second half against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Maryland in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy