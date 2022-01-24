Two .500 teams meet Monday as Howard takes on Coppin State.

Howard (7–7) goes on the road Monday to face Coppin State (8-8) in a MEAC women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Howard at Coppin State in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Howard enters this game with a 1–1 record in conference play, most recently losing on Saturday to Morgan State 67–61 on the road.

Brooklynn Fort-Davis led the team in scoring off of the bench in the loss, putting up 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting and grabbing four rebounds. Destiny Howell added 14 points and four rebounds, while Iyanna Warren had 13 points, six assists and three steals in the defeat.

Coppin State enters this game with a 2–1 conference record and a 3–1 record at home, but the team lost to Norfolk State on the road in its most recent game, falling 71–60.

Jaia Alexander scored 21 points on 6-for-11 shooting in the loss and grabbed seven rebounds, while Jewell Watkins came off the bench to post 16 points on 4-for-7 shooting with seven boards of her own.

These teams last met in February, with Howard winning 67–45. The Bison have won 10 in a row against the Eagles.

