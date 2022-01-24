Skip to main content

How to Watch Howard at Coppin State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two .500 teams meet Monday as Howard takes on Coppin State.

Howard (7–7) goes on the road Monday to face Coppin State (8-8) in a MEAC women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Howard at Coppin State in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Watch Howard at Coppin State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Howard enters this game with a 1–1 record in conference play, most recently losing on Saturday to Morgan State 67–61 on the road. 

Brooklynn Fort-Davis led the team in scoring off of the bench in the loss, putting up 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting and grabbing four rebounds. Destiny Howell added 14 points and four rebounds, while Iyanna Warren had 13 points, six assists and three steals in the defeat.

Coppin State enters this game with a 2–1 conference record and a 3–1 record at home, but the team lost to Norfolk State on the road in its most recent game, falling 71–60.

Jaia Alexander scored 21 points on 6-for-11 shooting in the loss and grabbed seven rebounds, while Jewell Watkins came off the bench to post 16 points on 4-for-7 shooting with seven boards of her own.

These teams last met in February, with Howard winning 67–45. The Bison have won 10 in a row against the Eagles.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Howard at Coppin State in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Coppin State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Howard at Coppin State in Women's College Basketball

45 seconds ago
Arizona State Gold
College Golf

How to Watch Southwestern Invitational, First Round

1 hour ago
chris-paul-devin-booker
SI Guide

Devin Booker, Suns Look to Stay Hot vs. Jazz

2 hours ago
college soccer
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Caen vs. Ajaccio

2 hours ago
Cameroon
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon vs. Comoros

3 hours ago
Denmark Handball
2022 EHF European Handball Championship

How to Watch European Handball Championship: Denmark vs. Netherlands

5 hours ago
AFCON
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Guinea vs Gambia

6 hours ago
oregon
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Oregon

19 hours ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

19 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy