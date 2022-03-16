How to Watch Howard vs. Incarnate Word: Women's NCAA Tournament First Four Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tune in to see the Howard Lady Bison (20-9) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-16) meet with a spot in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line on Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Howard vs. Incarnate Word

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Howard vs. Incarnate Word

The Lady Bison score 6.7 more points per game (65.6) than the Cardinals allow (58.9).

Howard is 16-2 when scoring more than 58.9 points.

Incarnate Word has a 9-10 record when allowing fewer than 65.6 points.

The Cardinals score an average of 59.0 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 60.7 the Lady Bison give up.

Incarnate Word is 7-1 when it scores more than 60.7 points.

Howard's record is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 59.0 points.

The Lady Bison are the nation's 146th-ranked scoring team (65.6 PPG), while the Cardinals rank 78th in points per game allowed (58.9) in the country.

The 284th-ranked scoring college basketball team (59.0 PPG) is Incarnate Word, while the Howard squad ranks 118th in the nation defensively (60.7 PPG).

Howard Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/28/2022 South Carolina State W 64-48 Home 3/3/2022 Norfolk State L 62-58 Away 3/9/2022 Delaware State W 87-51 Home 3/11/2022 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 68-54 Home 3/12/2022 Norfolk State W 61-44 Home 3/16/2022 Incarnate Word - Home

Incarnate Word Schedule