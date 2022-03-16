How to Watch Howard vs. Incarnate Word: Women's NCAA Tournament First Four Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the Howard Lady Bison (20-9) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-16) meet with a spot in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line on Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM.
How to Watch Howard vs. Incarnate Word
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Colonial Life Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Howard vs. Incarnate Word
- The Lady Bison score 6.7 more points per game (65.6) than the Cardinals allow (58.9).
- Howard is 16-2 when scoring more than 58.9 points.
- Incarnate Word has a 9-10 record when allowing fewer than 65.6 points.
- The Cardinals score an average of 59.0 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 60.7 the Lady Bison give up.
- Incarnate Word is 7-1 when it scores more than 60.7 points.
- Howard's record is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 59.0 points.
- The Lady Bison are the nation's 146th-ranked scoring team (65.6 PPG), while the Cardinals rank 78th in points per game allowed (58.9) in the country.
- The 284th-ranked scoring college basketball team (59.0 PPG) is Incarnate Word, while the Howard squad ranks 118th in the nation defensively (60.7 PPG).
Howard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/28/2022
South Carolina State
W 64-48
Home
3/3/2022
Norfolk State
L 62-58
Away
3/9/2022
Delaware State
W 87-51
Home
3/11/2022
Maryland-Eastern Shore
W 68-54
Home
3/12/2022
Norfolk State
W 61-44
Home
3/16/2022
Incarnate Word
-
Home
Incarnate Word Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Texas A&M-CC
L 60-55
Home
3/10/2022
Nicholls
W 74-73
Home
3/11/2022
McNeese
W 90-63
Away
3/12/2022
Houston Baptist
W 54-33
Away
3/13/2022
SE Louisiana
W 56-52
Away
3/16/2022
Howard
-
Away
How To Watch
March
16
2022
First Four: Incarnate Word vs. Howard
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)