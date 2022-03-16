Skip to main content

How to Watch Howard vs. Incarnate Word: Women's NCAA Tournament First Four Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the Howard Lady Bison (20-9) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-16) meet with a spot in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line on Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Howard vs. Incarnate Word

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Colonial Life Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Howard vs. Incarnate Word

  • The Lady Bison score 6.7 more points per game (65.6) than the Cardinals allow (58.9).
  • Howard is 16-2 when scoring more than 58.9 points.
  • Incarnate Word has a 9-10 record when allowing fewer than 65.6 points.
  • The Cardinals score an average of 59.0 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 60.7 the Lady Bison give up.
  • Incarnate Word is 7-1 when it scores more than 60.7 points.
  • Howard's record is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 59.0 points.
  • The Lady Bison are the nation's 146th-ranked scoring team (65.6 PPG), while the Cardinals rank 78th in points per game allowed (58.9) in the country.
  • The 284th-ranked scoring college basketball team (59.0 PPG) is Incarnate Word, while the Howard squad ranks 118th in the nation defensively (60.7 PPG).

Howard Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/28/2022

South Carolina State

W 64-48

Home

3/3/2022

Norfolk State

L 62-58

Away

3/9/2022

Delaware State

W 87-51

Home

3/11/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

W 68-54

Home

3/12/2022

Norfolk State

W 61-44

Home

3/16/2022

Incarnate Word

-

Home

Incarnate Word Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Texas A&M-CC

L 60-55

Home

3/10/2022

Nicholls

W 74-73

Home

3/11/2022

McNeese

W 90-63

Away

3/12/2022

Houston Baptist

W 54-33

Away

3/13/2022

SE Louisiana

W 56-52

Away

3/16/2022

Howard

-

Away

How To Watch

March
16
2022

First Four: Incarnate Word vs. Howard

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
