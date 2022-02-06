Two teams in need of wins face off when Illinois faces off with Wisconsin on Sunday in women's college basketball.

Illinois and Wisconsin both find themselves near the bottom of the Big Ten standings in women's college basketball, meaning today's matchup will be important for both to at least try and build some positive momentum towards next season.

How to Watch Illinois at Wisconsin in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch Illinois at Wisconsin online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wisconsin enters the matchup with a 5-16 overall record and a 2-9 record in conference play, losers in its last three matchups, including, most recently, getting demolished by No. 21 Iowa on Thursday 84-50. Brooke Schramek acclimated herself well in the matchup, at least, scoring 10 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists.

Illinois, meanwhile, enters with a 6-11 record and a 1-5 record in conference play, likewise having lost its last three games, including an 82-56 defeat at the hands of Iowa on Jan. 23. Jayla Oden scored 16 points off the bench in that matchup.

This will be the second matchup of the season between these two programs, with the last coming on Jan. 9, a game that saw Illinois dominate, earning the win 68-47 thanks to Aaliyah Nye's 21 points and seven rebounds.

To catch this interesting matchup, tune to the Big Ten Network at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.