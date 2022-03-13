How to Watch Illinois State vs Northern Iowa in Women's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch Missouri Valley Tournament Championship: Illinois State vs Northern Iowa in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Illinois State and UNI play for the Missouri Valley title.

Three-seed Northern Iowa and four-seed Illinois State are set to meet on Sunday in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament, with a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line.

UNI went 13-5 in conference play. So far in the tournament, the team has a 63-39 win over Valpo and a 63-57 win over Missouri State under its belt. Those wins have put the Panthers on a six-game winning streak.

Illinois State was 12-6 in conference play. The Redbirds opened the tournament with a 68-52 win over Loyola Chicago, then followed that up by beating No. 1 seed Southern Illinois 50-42.

These teams met near the end of the regular season, with UNI winning 70-63. The Panthers got 19 points, six rebounds, one block and one steal from Bre Gunnels, while Grace Boffeli added 17 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

On the losing side, Juliunn Redmond gave it all she had, scoring 29 points on 10-for-21 shooting, but it wasn't enough to get the Redbirds a win.

