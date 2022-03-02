Skip to main content

How to Watch Illinois vs Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Illinois and Wisconsin battle Wednesday afternoon in the second of three first-round games in the Big Ten Women's Tournament.

Wisconsin heads into the Big Ten Tournament after a big 63-62 win against Purdue on Sunday. The win was just the Badgers' third win in the last 10 games as they finished off the regular season 5-13 in the Big Ten.

How to Watch Illinois at Wisconsin in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Illinois at Wisconsin game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Badgers split their season series with Illinois but won the most recent meeting on Feb. 6, 70-62.

Wednesday afternoon they will look to make it two in a row against the Illini and pick up a big first-round win.

Illinois, though, will look to avenge that last loss as it tries to snap an 11-game losing streak.

The Illini haven't won since beating Wisconsin back on Jan. 9. They had three games postponed in late January but have struggled in conference play this year.

Illinois has had a few close games, but for the most part, have been blown out in the Big Ten this year.

The Illini have nothing to lose as they enter the Big Ten Tournament and will look to shock the conference with a win on Wednesday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

