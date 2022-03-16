Incarnate Word and Howard kick off the Women's NCAA tournament with a First Four game in South Carolina on Wednesday night.

Incarnate Word heads to the NCAA tournament after it made a surprise run through the Southland Conference tournament. The Cardinals slipped by Nicholls 74-73 in the first round and then blew out McNeese and top-seeded Houston Baptist before beating SE Louisiana 56-52 in the finals in overtime.

How to Watch the First Four Incarnate Word vs Howard in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The Cardinals had finished the year with three straight losses and were just 9-16 coming into the conference tournament but shocked everyone when they clinched the conference's automatic bid.

Next up for them is a date with MEAC tournament champion Howard.

The Bison finished the regular season 17-9 and 11-3 in the MEAC and then swept through Delaware State, Maryland-Eastern Shore and Norfolk State to win the tournament championship.

They had lost to Norfolk State to end the regular season but got their revenge in the championship game when they downed the Spartans 61-44.

Howard is a big favorite in this game, but Incarnate Word is playing its best basketball of the year, so this could be a good game with the winner taking on No. 1 seed South Carolina on Friday.

