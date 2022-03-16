Skip to main content

How to Watch the First Four Incarnate Word vs Howard in the Women's NCAA Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Incarnate Word and Howard kick off the Women's NCAA tournament with a First Four game in South Carolina on Wednesday night.

Incarnate Word heads to the NCAA tournament after it made a surprise run through the Southland Conference tournament. The Cardinals slipped by Nicholls 74-73 in the first round and then blew out McNeese and top-seeded Houston Baptist before beating SE Louisiana 56-52 in the finals in overtime.

How to Watch the First Four Incarnate Word vs Howard in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Incarnate Word vs Howard game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinals had finished the year with three straight losses and were just 9-16 coming into the conference tournament but shocked everyone when they clinched the conference's automatic bid.

Next up for them is a date with MEAC tournament champion Howard. 

The Bison finished the regular season 17-9 and 11-3 in the MEAC and then swept through Delaware State, Maryland-Eastern Shore and Norfolk State to win the tournament championship.

They had lost to Norfolk State to end the regular season but got their revenge in the championship game when they downed the Spartans 61-44.

Howard is a big favorite in this game, but Incarnate Word is playing its best basketball of the year, so this could be a good game with the winner taking on No. 1 seed South Carolina on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Incarnate Word vs. Howard

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17204632 (1)
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Hornets

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17889318
NBA

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17897732
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17896984
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Wizards

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and forward Georges Niang (20) guard Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during. Agree throw attempt in the fourth quarter of the game at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends a drive by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte won 134-116. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) go for a loose ball during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy