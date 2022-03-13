How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Southeastern Louisiana in Women's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch Southland Tournament Championship: Incarnate Word vs. Southeastern Louisiana in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A strange Southland tournament concludes Sunday with UIW taking on Southeastern Louisiana.

The top two seeds are gone from this year's Southland Tournament, as Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Houston Baptist both lost on Saturday. This sets up an interesting matchup Sunday, as Southeastern Louisiana, the three seed in the tournament, takes on Incarnate Word, the fifth seed.

How to Watch the Southland Tournament Championship: Incarnate Word vs. Southeastern Louisiana in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Southeastern was arguably the conference favorite before the season and ended up going 16-10 overall and 10-4 in conference play.

The team opened the Southland Tournament with an 80-66 win over New Orleans, then beat A&M Corpus on Saturday in overtime 59-54.

As for UIW, the Cardinals were just 5-9 in conference play, but Jeff Dow's team is peaking at the right time and is living up to preseason expectations that this would be a tough team to face.

UIW beat Nicholls 74-73 in the first round, then took down McNeese 90-63. The team then beat No. 1 seed Houston Baptist 54-33 on Saturday.

UIW and Southeastern played twice this year, with the two teams splitting the series.

