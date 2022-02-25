The Indiana Hoosiers look to stop the bleeding against the Maryland Terrapins today.

The final game in the Big Ten features two of the best teams in the conference with No. 10 Indiana (19-6) taking on No. 13 Maryland (20-7), who are neck-and-neck in the conference standings too. These teams have played each other once this season in Indiana with the home team taking the win as today’s game shifts scenery to Terrapins territory to close out the regular season ahead of the conference and NCAA tournaments.

How to Watch Indiana at Maryland in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Hoosiers upset the Terrapins (70-63) a month ago behind 68 points from their starters, led by Ali Patberg’s 18 points:

That first game was nearly two months now, but in that game the teams played it even throughout regulation before the Hoosiers held the Terrapins to one basket in overtime for the win.

Patberg led the way with 18 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds with Aleksa Gulbe (17 points and 10 rebounds ) and MacKenzie Holmes (15 points and 14 rebounds) both registering double-doubles in the win.

For the Terrapins, they were led by Angel Reese with 22 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals controlling the painted area.

Diamond Miller came off the bench for 17 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals getting to the line (8-10) to control the pace.

This game will determine the final standings in the Big Ten with the Hoosiers a half-game behind the Terrapins and already holding a win against them, so a win here could push them to the No. 4 seed in the tournament and set the table for a better seed in the NCAA Tournament with another win over a ranked opponent.

