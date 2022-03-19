Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana vs. Charlotte: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) during the second half of the Big Ten conference tournament championship game between Iowa and Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers (22-8) play the No. 14 Charlotte 49ers (22-9) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, starting at 1:30 PM.

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Charlotte

  • The Hoosiers average 13.7 more points per game (71.8) than the 49ers allow (58.1).
  • Indiana has an 18-4 record when putting up more than 58.1 points.
  • Charlotte is 17-4 when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.
  • The 49ers score an average of 63.6 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 61.9 the Hoosiers allow.
  • When it scores more than 61.9 points, Charlotte is 14-2.
  • Indiana is 14-0 when it allows fewer than 63.6 points.
  • The Hoosiers are at the 48th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (71.8 PPG), while the 49ers allow the 63rd-fewest points per game (58.1) in the nation.
  • The 187th-ranked scoring college basketball team (63.6 PPG) is Charlotte, while the Indiana squad ranks 147th in the nation defensively (61.9 PPG).

Indiana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Maryland

L 67-64

Away

3/3/2022

Rutgers

W 66-54

Home

3/4/2022

Maryland

W 62-51

Away

3/5/2022

Ohio State

W 70-62

Away

3/6/2022

Iowa

L 74-67

Away

3/19/2022

Charlotte

-

Home

Charlotte Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Middle Tennessee

L 72-65

Away

3/5/2022

Southern Miss

W 70-49

Home

3/10/2022

Rice

W 59-53

Home

3/11/2022

North Texas

W 66-63

Home

3/12/2022

Louisiana Tech

W 68-63

Home

3/19/2022

Indiana

-

Away

