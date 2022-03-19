How to Watch Indiana vs. Charlotte: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers (22-8) play the No. 14 Charlotte 49ers (22-9) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, starting at 1:30 PM.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Charlotte
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Assembly Hall
Arena: Assembly Hall
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Charlotte
- The Hoosiers average 13.7 more points per game (71.8) than the 49ers allow (58.1).
- Indiana has an 18-4 record when putting up more than 58.1 points.
- Charlotte is 17-4 when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.
- The 49ers score an average of 63.6 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 61.9 the Hoosiers allow.
- When it scores more than 61.9 points, Charlotte is 14-2.
- Indiana is 14-0 when it allows fewer than 63.6 points.
- The Hoosiers are at the 48th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (71.8 PPG), while the 49ers allow the 63rd-fewest points per game (58.1) in the nation.
- The 187th-ranked scoring college basketball team (63.6 PPG) is Charlotte, while the Indiana squad ranks 147th in the nation defensively (61.9 PPG).
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Maryland
L 67-64
Away
3/3/2022
Rutgers
W 66-54
Home
3/4/2022
Maryland
W 62-51
Away
3/5/2022
Ohio State
W 70-62
Away
3/6/2022
Iowa
L 74-67
Away
3/19/2022
Charlotte
-
Home
Charlotte Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Middle Tennessee
L 72-65
Away
3/5/2022
Southern Miss
W 70-49
Home
3/10/2022
Rice
W 59-53
Home
3/11/2022
North Texas
W 66-63
Home
3/12/2022
Louisiana Tech
W 68-63
Home
3/19/2022
Indiana
-
Away
How To Watch
March
19
2022
First Round: Charlotte at Indiana
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)