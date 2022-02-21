Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana at Iowa in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa looks for back-to-back wins over Indiana on Monday.

No. 22 Iowa (17–7) takes on No. 5 Indiana (19–5) on Monday night.

The Hawkeyes won the first meeting of these teams 96–91 and look for the sweep today. The two teams played a thrilling game that saw one of the best players in the country guide her team to the win, while the Hoosiers nearly came back from a 22-point deficit entering the fourth quarter.

How to Watch Indiana at Iowa in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream Indiana at Iowa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hawkeyes played one of their best offensive games of the season against the Hoosiers, led by Caitlin Clark’s 18 points, 12 assists and four rebounds.

This season Clark has been one of the best players in the country, averaging 26.8 points, 8.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game. She is in the running for the player of the year and showed her versatility in a win over the Hoosiers. Clark has 13 games this season with at least 25 points and nine games with at least 10 assists.

In their first game, the Hawkeyes were led by Monika Czinaro with 22 points and six rebounds and McKenna Warnock’s 21 points, six rebounds and five assists.

They played off Clark’s playmaking and ability to score for a team oriented offensive explosion, with 96 points marking the third-highest scoring game of the season.

For the Hoosiers, they were led by Aleksa Gulbe's 22 points and Grace Berger’s six rebounds. They stormed back in the fourth quarter with 42 points and nearly came from behind for the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Indiana at Iowa

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

caitlin-clark
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Iowa

By Kristofer Habbas
52 seconds ago
Big E throws his opponent through the announcers' table
WWE

How to Watch ‘Monday Night RAW’

By Kristofer Habbas
52 seconds ago
Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) celebrates a basket during the NCAA men s basketball game at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Ceb Osumb 0219 Ags 038
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
52 seconds ago
Feb 19, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) drives past Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

North Carolina vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
52 seconds ago
Feb 15, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) celebrates with guard Myles Dread (2) after being fouled during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Michigan State 62-58. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Maryland vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
52 seconds ago
Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) celebrates a basket during the NCAA men s basketball game at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Ceb Osumb 0219 Ags 038
College Basketball

Ohio State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
52 seconds ago
Feb 15, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) celebrates with guard Myles Dread (2) after being fouled during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Michigan State 62-58. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Penn State vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
52 seconds ago
Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison guard Elijah Hawkins (3) reacts after a foul against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Howard vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
52 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Prentiss Hubb (3) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida State vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
52 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy