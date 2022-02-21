No. 22 Iowa (17–7) takes on No. 5 Indiana (19–5) on Monday night.

The Hawkeyes won the first meeting of these teams 96–91 and look for the sweep today. The two teams played a thrilling game that saw one of the best players in the country guide her team to the win, while the Hoosiers nearly came back from a 22-point deficit entering the fourth quarter.

How to Watch Indiana at Iowa in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Hawkeyes played one of their best offensive games of the season against the Hoosiers, led by Caitlin Clark’s 18 points, 12 assists and four rebounds.

This season Clark has been one of the best players in the country, averaging 26.8 points, 8.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game. She is in the running for the player of the year and showed her versatility in a win over the Hoosiers. Clark has 13 games this season with at least 25 points and nine games with at least 10 assists.

In their first game, the Hawkeyes were led by Monika Czinaro with 22 points and six rebounds and McKenna Warnock’s 21 points, six rebounds and five assists.

They played off Clark’s playmaking and ability to score for a team oriented offensive explosion, with 96 points marking the third-highest scoring game of the season.

For the Hoosiers, they were led by Aleksa Gulbe's 22 points and Grace Berger’s six rebounds. They stormed back in the fourth quarter with 42 points and nearly came from behind for the win.

