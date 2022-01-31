Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana at Michigan in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top 10 teams battle it out on Monday night when Indiana visits Michigan.

No. 6 Indiana heads to No. 7 Michigan on Monday night looking to stay perfect in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have won their first six conference games, but haven't played since Jan. 16 when they beat rival Purdue in overtime.

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Indiana at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have had games with Michigan State and Illinois postponed since then and are hoping the time off won't affect them against the Wolverines.

Indiana has won nine games in a row and hasn't lost since an eight-point defeat to No. 2 NC State.

The Hoosiers have been one of the best teams in the county all year, but will get a huge test at Michigan on Monday night.

The Wolverines come into Monday night's game on a six-game winning streak since losing their only Big Ten game of the year on Jan. 4 against Nebraska.

Michigan has looked great since that game, as the Wolverines have won every game by at least 13 points and have blowout wins against then No. 8 Maryland and No. 22 Ohio State.

They are enjoying their best season ever, but will get tested against a very good Indiana team on Monday night.

These two teams have looked like the best in the Big Ten this year and Monday night's battle could be the best game in the conference this season.

