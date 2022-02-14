Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 7 Indiana goes for its fifth straight win on Monday night when it travels to conference rival Nebraska.

No. 7 Indiana has recovered nicely since losing its only Big Ten game of the year at Michigan back on Jan. 31. The Hoosiers have rolled off four straight wins, three of which have been at home.

Monday they leave Bloomington looking to stay hot and atop the Big Ten standings thanks to the Wolverines being upset twice this week.

Indiana is now two games up on Michigan and will look to stay that way when it takes on a Nebraska team that is coming off an 82-63 road win at Illinois on Saturday.

The win against the Fighting Illini was the third of a three-game road trip, as the Cornhuskers have to be happy to be heading home.

They lost the first two of the road trip to Maryland and Ohio State before getting the win.

Nebraska is now back over .500 at 7-6 in the Big Ten, but has played better than its record shows.

The Cornhuskers have a huge upset win at home against Michigan earlier this year and Monday they will look to do it again against Top 10 Indiana.

How To Watch

February
14
2022

Indiana at Nebraska

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
