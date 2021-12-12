Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two Big Ten programs in the top 25 meet in Columbus on Sunday night.
    Author:

    No. 10 Indiana (7–2, 1–0) will go on the road Sunday to take on No. 20 Ohio State (7–1, 1–0) in a Big Ten women's basketball contest.

    How to Watch Indiana at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live Stream Indiana at Ohio State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Indiana's only loss of the season so far came against No. 2 NC State, a 66–58 defeat. The team won its Big Ten opener against Penn State 70–40, with all five Hoosiers starters scoring in double figures.

    Mackenzie Holmes leads the team in scoring with 17.2 points per game, plus is grabbing a team-high 6.7 boards.

    The Buckeyes lost to Syracuse to start this month, falling 97–91. Ohio State is fourth in the country in points per game, led by 18.6 per game from Jacy Sheldon, who is shooting 60% from the floor. She's one of two Buckeye starters shooting at least 60%, with the other being Rebeka Mikulasikova, who is averaging 14.5 points on 60.8% shooting.

    These teams last met in February, with Indiana winning 87-75. That victory ended a 15-game winning streak in the series for Ohio State.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Indiana at Ohio State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    nc state indiana women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Indiana at Ohio State

    1 minute ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Rutgers at Seton Hall

    19 minutes ago
    nashville predators
    NHL

    How to Watch Predators at Rangers

    49 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

    49 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) run into each other under the goal during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Thunder

    49 minutes ago
    Oregon Ducks Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon at Stanford

    49 minutes ago
    pittsburgh
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Monmouth at Pittsburgh

    49 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) defend Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons

    1 hour ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy