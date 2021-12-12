Two Big Ten programs in the top 25 meet in Columbus on Sunday night.

No. 10 Indiana (7–2, 1–0) will go on the road Sunday to take on No. 20 Ohio State (7–1, 1–0) in a Big Ten women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Indiana at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream Indiana at Ohio State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Indiana's only loss of the season so far came against No. 2 NC State, a 66–58 defeat. The team won its Big Ten opener against Penn State 70–40, with all five Hoosiers starters scoring in double figures.

Mackenzie Holmes leads the team in scoring with 17.2 points per game, plus is grabbing a team-high 6.7 boards.

The Buckeyes lost to Syracuse to start this month, falling 97–91. Ohio State is fourth in the country in points per game, led by 18.6 per game from Jacy Sheldon, who is shooting 60% from the floor. She's one of two Buckeye starters shooting at least 60%, with the other being Rebeka Mikulasikova, who is averaging 14.5 points on 60.8% shooting.

These teams last met in February, with Indiana winning 87-75. That victory ended a 15-game winning streak in the series for Ohio State.

Regional restrictions may apply.