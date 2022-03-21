Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana vs. Princeton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) leads a bench celebration Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, as IU rolls past Charlotte, 85-51, in the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tourney. DOMINANT 1A Iu Uc Ncaa Bb 2h Bench Celebrate 1

How to Watch Indiana vs. Princeton

  • Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Assembly Hall
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Princeton

  • The 72.2 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 20.9 more points than the Tigers allow (51.3).
  • When Indiana totals more than 51.3 points, it is 19-6.
  • Princeton is 21-3 when giving up fewer than 72.2 points.
  • The Tigers' 68.8 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 61.5 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 61.5 points, Princeton is 17-1.
  • Indiana has an 18-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.8 points.
  • The Hoosiers are at the 42nd spot in the country's scoring charts (72.2 PPG), while the Tigers allow the fourth-fewest points per game (51.3) in the country.
  • Princeton's squad is currently the 93rd-ranked scoring team in college basketball (68.8 PPG), while Indiana's team is 136th in points allowed per game (61.5).

Indiana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Rutgers

W 66-54

Home

3/4/2022

Maryland

W 62-51

Away

3/5/2022

Ohio State

W 70-62

Away

3/6/2022

Iowa

L 74-67

Away

3/19/2022

Charlotte

W 85-51

Home

3/21/2022

Princeton

-

Home

Princeton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Pennsylvania

W 69-43

Home

3/6/2022

Harvard

W 73-53

Away

3/11/2022

Harvard

W 72-67

Home

3/12/2022

Columbia

W 77-59

Home

3/19/2022

Kentucky

W 69-62

Away

3/21/2022

Indiana

-

Away

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Second Round: Princeton at Indiana

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
