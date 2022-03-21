How to Watch Indiana vs. Princeton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
- Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Assembly Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Princeton
- The 72.2 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 20.9 more points than the Tigers allow (51.3).
- When Indiana totals more than 51.3 points, it is 19-6.
- Princeton is 21-3 when giving up fewer than 72.2 points.
- The Tigers' 68.8 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 61.5 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 61.5 points, Princeton is 17-1.
- Indiana has an 18-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.8 points.
- The Hoosiers are at the 42nd spot in the country's scoring charts (72.2 PPG), while the Tigers allow the fourth-fewest points per game (51.3) in the country.
- Princeton's squad is currently the 93rd-ranked scoring team in college basketball (68.8 PPG), while Indiana's team is 136th in points allowed per game (61.5).
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Rutgers
W 66-54
Home
3/4/2022
Maryland
W 62-51
Away
3/5/2022
Ohio State
W 70-62
Away
3/6/2022
Iowa
L 74-67
Away
3/19/2022
Charlotte
W 85-51
Home
3/21/2022
Princeton
-
Home
Princeton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Pennsylvania
W 69-43
Home
3/6/2022
Harvard
W 73-53
Away
3/11/2022
Harvard
W 72-67
Home
3/12/2022
Columbia
W 77-59
Home
3/19/2022
Kentucky
W 69-62
Away
3/21/2022
Indiana
-
Away
