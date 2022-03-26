How to Watch Indiana vs. UConn Women's NCAA Sweet 16

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Sweet 16: Indiana vs UConn in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Indiana looks to upset No. 2 UConn on Saturday afternoon when the two teams battle in the Sweet 16.

Indiana has been a top 10 team all year long, but Saturday afternoon, it will get its toughest test when it takes on perennial power UConn in the Sweet 16.

How to Watch the NCAA Sweet 16 Indiana vs UConn in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Indiana vs UConn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hoosiers had an easy game in the first round as they beat Charlotte 85-51 but then struggled against No. 11 Princeton in the second round, winning just 56-55.

Indiana led by 14 early in the second half, but the Tigers battled all the way back to take the lead. However, the Hoosiers put the game away late to survive the upset attempt.

Saturday, they hope to put that scare behind them as they take on a UConn team that also struggled to put away its second-round opponent.

The Huskies took down Mercer 83-38 in the first round but had trouble with UCF in their second game as they won 52-47.

The Knights limited the Huskies' offense and Saturday could be much of the same against a Hoosiers team that has played good defense all year long.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Indiana vs. UConn in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

