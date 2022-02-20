No. 5 Indiana hosts No. 22 Iowa in a pivotal Big Ten clash on Sunday in women's basketball.

No. 5 Indiana (19-4) hosts No. 22 Iowa (16-7) riding a 10-game home win streak in a pivotal Big Ten showdown with three games remaining in the regular season.

How to Watch Iowa at Indiana in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

In the first leg of this home-and-home series over President’s Day weekend, Indiana has won two in a row over the Hawkeyes by sweeping Iowa in the season series a year ago.

The Hoosiers are also red-hot at home, with a 69-58 victory over Northwestern led by 20 points from Aleksa Gulbe in their last game on Thursday night in Bloomington.

As for Iowa, the Hawkeyes recently fell to Maryland despite 19 points from top-scorer Caitlan Clark by a score of 81-69 on Monday.

After Maryland’s victory over Iowa, the Hoosiers currently hold a one-game lead in the loss column on the Terps in the Big Ten standings with an 11-2 conference record this season.

Indiana will close out the regular season with two games against Iowa followed by a showdown with Maryland that could decide the Big Ten regular-season title.

