Top 25 teams battle on Sunday evening when Iowa travels to Michigan to take on the Wolverines in women's college basketball.

Iowa hits the road Sunday looking to take down the No. 6 team in the country. The Hawkeyes head to Michigan coming off an 84-50 win against Wisconsin and are looking to pull into a tie with the first-place Wolverines.

How to Watch Iowa at Michigan in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Hawkeyes' win against the Badgers was their eighth win in the last nine games. Their one loss was a tough 92-88 defeat to Ohio State on Monday.

Despite that loss, Iowa is still 9-2 in the Big Ten and a game back in the loss column of the Wolverines.

Michigan will look to keep the Hawkeyes from pulling the upset as it goes for its eighth straight win.

The Wolverines have been playing great and are coming off a huge 65-60 win over No. 5 Indiana on Monday. That win was the first for them against a top-five team at home in the history of the program.

Michigan continues its best season ever and has its sights set on a Big Ten championship and more.

Sunday night is the first of two meetings between the teams as they will close the season in Iowa.

