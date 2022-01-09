How to Watch Iowa at Nebraska in Women's College Basketball

Iowa comes in as the ranked team, while Nebraska is rolling through the season with only one loss. The two foes meet on Sunday in women's college basketball.

No. 22 ranked Iowa (7-4) started the season 4-0, then after canceled games and postponed games, it has traded wins and losses for its past six games heading into today’s conference clash with Nebraska (13-1). While the Hawkeyes are the ranked team, the Cornhuskers have started the season with a bang with 12 straight wins before a very close loss to Michigan State in conference play.

How to Watch Iowa at Nebraska today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Hawkeyes are a strong team this season scoring 79.9 points per game and giving up just 65.2 to their opponents for a +14.7 scoring margin, despite the four early-season losses.

Caitlin Clark is leading the way with 24.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, putting up Player of the Year type numbers.

She is complemented by Monika Czinano with her 18.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

On the other side, the Cornhuskers are one of the most interesting early-season teams not ranked in the Top 25.

They are averaging 82.1 points per game and just giving up 56.8 points to their opponents for a +25.3 scoring margin. They are running lesser than teams out of the gym, but also winning close games going 2-1 against Creighton, Minnesota and Michigan State all in single-digit games.

The Cornhuskers are doing this with a balanced attack, as five players average between 8.9 and 13.6 points per game and balance throughout the stat sheet every night.

A win over Iowa could finally be the excuse needed for the committee to recognize the Cornhuskers as a Top 25 team next week.

