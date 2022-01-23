Iowa State takes on Baylor in a battle of two of the top programs in the Big 12.

No. 7 Iowa State (16-2) heads to Waco on Sunday to take on No. 15 Baylor (12-4) in a Big 12 women's college basketball contest.

How to Watch Iowa State at Baylor in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Iowa State will get Ashley Joens back on Sunday after she missed the team's 66-48 loss to Texas due to exposure to COVID. The Cyclones offense looked out of sorts without Joens, whose presence will provide an instant boost on Sunday. Joens is averaging 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season, while Lexi Donarski is adding 15.6 points per game.

As for Baylor, the Bears have struggled some under new head coach Nicki Collen relative to what we're used to seeing from Baylor, with the team sitting 2-2 in conference play with losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma.

NaLyssa Smith leads Baylor with 20.4 points per game on 52.9% shooting and is also grabbing 12.2 rebounds per game. Baylor is relying more on outside shooting than it has in recent years, with sophomore guard Sarah Andrews shooting 43.1% from deep so far. The team has one of the shallowest rotations among top teams, with just seven players who routinely see the floor.

