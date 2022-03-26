Iowa State vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch Iowa State vs. Creighton
- Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Creighton
- The 76.6 points per game the Cyclones average are 12.9 more points than the Bluejays give up (63.7).
- Iowa State is 25-0 when scoring more than 63.7 points.
- Creighton has an 18-6 record when allowing fewer than 76.6 points.
- The Bluejays average 11.4 more points per game (74.8) than the Cyclones give up (63.4).
- Creighton has put together a 19-4 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.
- Iowa State's record is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 74.8 points.
- The Cyclones are college basketball's 14th-ranked scoring team (76.6 PPG), while the Bluejays allow the rank 181st in points per game (63.7) in college basketball action.
- Creighton's squad is currently the 23rd-ranked scoring team in college basketball (74.8 PPG), while Iowa State's team is 175th in points allowed per game (63.4).
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
West Virginia
W 74-57
Away
3/11/2022
West Virginia
W 66-60
Home
3/12/2022
Texas
L 82-73
Home
3/18/2022
UT Arlington
W 78-71
Home
3/20/2022
Georgia
W 67-44
Home
3/25/2022
Creighton
-
Home
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Seton Hall
W 97-91
Away
2/27/2022
DePaul
L 90-84
Home
3/5/2022
Seton Hall
L 66-65
Home
3/18/2022
Colorado
W 84-74
Away
3/20/2022
Iowa
W 64-62
Away
3/25/2022
Iowa State
-
Away
How To Watch
March
25
2022
Regional Semifinal: Creighton vs. Iowa State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)