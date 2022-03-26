Iowa State vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Tatum Rembao (2) drives the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Creighton

  • Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Creighton

  • The 76.6 points per game the Cyclones average are 12.9 more points than the Bluejays give up (63.7).
  • Iowa State is 25-0 when scoring more than 63.7 points.
  • Creighton has an 18-6 record when allowing fewer than 76.6 points.
  • The Bluejays average 11.4 more points per game (74.8) than the Cyclones give up (63.4).
  • Creighton has put together a 19-4 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.
  • Iowa State's record is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 74.8 points.
  • The Cyclones are college basketball's 14th-ranked scoring team (76.6 PPG), while the Bluejays allow the rank 181st in points per game (63.7) in college basketball action.
  • Creighton's squad is currently the 23rd-ranked scoring team in college basketball (74.8 PPG), while Iowa State's team is 175th in points allowed per game (63.4).

Iowa State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

West Virginia

W 74-57

Away

3/11/2022

West Virginia

W 66-60

Home

3/12/2022

Texas

L 82-73

Home

3/18/2022

UT Arlington

W 78-71

Home

3/20/2022

Georgia

W 67-44

Home

3/25/2022

Creighton

-

Home

Creighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Seton Hall

W 97-91

Away

2/27/2022

DePaul

L 90-84

Home

3/5/2022

Seton Hall

L 66-65

Home

3/18/2022

Colorado

W 84-74

Away

3/20/2022

Iowa

W 64-62

Away

3/25/2022

Iowa State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Regional Semifinal: Creighton vs. Iowa State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

