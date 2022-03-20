How to Watch Iowa State vs. Georgia: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch Iowa State vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Georgia
- The Cyclones average 18.1 more points per game (76.9) than the Lady Bulldogs give up (58.8).
- Iowa State is 25-3 when scoring more than 58.8 points.
- Georgia is 19-7 when allowing fewer than 76.9 points.
- The Lady Bulldogs' 69.2 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 64.0 the Cyclones give up to opponents.
- Georgia has put together an 18-2 record in games it scores more than 64.0 points.
- Iowa State's record is 18-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.2 points.
- The Cyclones are at the 15th spot in the nation's scoring charts (76.9 PPG), while the Lady Bulldogs allow the 76th-fewest points per game (58.8) in the country.
- The 83rd-ranked scoring college basketball team (69.2 PPG) is Georgia, while the Iowa State squad ranks 194th in the nation defensively (64.0 PPG).
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/28/2022
Baylor
L 87-62
Home
3/5/2022
West Virginia
W 74-57
Away
3/11/2022
West Virginia
W 66-60
Home
3/12/2022
Texas
L 82-73
Home
3/18/2022
UT Arlington
W 78-71
Home
3/20/2022
Georgia
-
Home
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Auburn
L 65-60
Away
2/24/2022
Arkansas
W 63-62
Away
2/27/2022
Texas A&M
W 67-58
Home
3/3/2022
Alabama
L 74-62
Home
3/18/2022
Dayton
W 70-54
Home
3/20/2022
Iowa State
-
Away
How To Watch
March
20
2022
Second Round: Georgia vs. Iowa State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)