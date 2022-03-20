Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Georgia: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Georgia

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Georgia

  • The Cyclones average 18.1 more points per game (76.9) than the Lady Bulldogs give up (58.8).
  • Iowa State is 25-3 when scoring more than 58.8 points.
  • Georgia is 19-7 when allowing fewer than 76.9 points.
  • The Lady Bulldogs' 69.2 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 64.0 the Cyclones give up to opponents.
  • Georgia has put together an 18-2 record in games it scores more than 64.0 points.
  • Iowa State's record is 18-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.2 points.
  • The Cyclones are at the 15th spot in the nation's scoring charts (76.9 PPG), while the Lady Bulldogs allow the 76th-fewest points per game (58.8) in the country.
  • The 83rd-ranked scoring college basketball team (69.2 PPG) is Georgia, while the Iowa State squad ranks 194th in the nation defensively (64.0 PPG).

Iowa State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/28/2022

Baylor

L 87-62

Home

3/5/2022

West Virginia

W 74-57

Away

3/11/2022

West Virginia

W 66-60

Home

3/12/2022

Texas

L 82-73

Home

3/18/2022

UT Arlington

W 78-71

Home

3/20/2022

Georgia

-

Home

Georgia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Auburn

L 65-60

Away

2/24/2022

Arkansas

W 63-62

Away

2/27/2022

Texas A&M

W 67-58

Home

3/3/2022

Alabama

L 74-62

Home

3/18/2022

Dayton

W 70-54

Home

3/20/2022

Iowa State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Second Round: Georgia vs. Iowa State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
