    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Iowa State at LSU in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers host No. 14 Iowa State. The teams have combined for just one loss on the season. This will be the first meeting between these two programs.
    The LSU women's basketball team (5-1) will host No. 14 Iowa State (7-0) in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

    How to Watch Iowa State at LSU in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live Stream Iowa State at LSU on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    LSU is led by long-time Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, who dominated the Big 12 for over a decade. But Iowa State beat Mulkey's Baylor teams twice in the past two seasons and comes into this game on a roll, ranked 10th in Division I in points per game.

    Ashley Joens leads Iowa State in scoring at 20.3 PPG and is also grabbing 9.3 rebounds. Her sister Aubrey is third in scoring with 13.4 per contest.

    LSU has one loss against Florida Gulf Coast. The Tigers rank 57th in scoring offense and 55th in scoring defense. Khayla Pointer leads the team in points and assists at 17.8 and 5.0, respectively. Autumn Newby is the leading rebounder with 9.3 boards per game.

    This will be the first meeting between these two programs.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Iowa State at LSU

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
