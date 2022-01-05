Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Get ready for an exciting and high scoring Top 25 matchup in the Big 12 when Iowa State and Oklahoma square-off. Both squads have a 12-1 record.

    The No. 23 Sooners have won nine in a row thanks to an explosive offense. As the second-highest scoring team in the country, Oklahoma hit 13 three-pointers en route to a 97-91 win over Texas Tech in its conference opener.

    The No. 12 Cyclones come in on a five-game win streak after beating a short-handed West Virginia squad 88-72 in their conference opener.

    How to Watch Iowa State at Oklahoma in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Marquee Sports Network

    Live stream the Iowa State at Oklahoma game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In that game against West Virginia, sophomore Emily Ryan scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds to go along with 16 assists. Ryan tied an Iowa State single-game record with 16 assists. The second-year starter has become a star for the Cyclones and one of the best point guards in the entire nation.

    The Sooners Taylor Robertson, who is averaging 16.1 points per game, leads the nation with 4.62 three-pointers per game. She's the only one averaging over four. Iowa State’s Aubrey Joens is fifth with 3.54. Robertson needs 10 more threes to tie Kansas State’s Laurie Koehn’s Big 12 record of 392 career three-pointers.

    The Sooners and Cyclones have split the series each of the last two seasons, with both teams winning their home games. OU leads Iowa State 25-6 all-time in Norman.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

