How to Watch Iowa State vs. UT Arlington: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Iowa State Cyclones (26-6) play against the No. 14 seed UT Arlington Mavericks (20-7) on Friday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM.

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Key Stats for Iowa State vs. UT Arlington

The Cyclones average 10.9 more points per game (76.9) than the Mavericks allow (66.0).

Iowa State has a 24-0 record when scoring more than 66.0 points.

UT Arlington has a 15-4 record when giving up fewer than 76.9 points.

The Mavericks put up 6.2 more points per game (70.0) than the Cyclones give up to opponents (63.8).

UT Arlington is 14-2 when it scores more than 63.8 points.

Iowa State's record is 18-2 when it allows fewer than 70.0 points.

The Cyclones are college basketball's 14th-ranked scoring team (76.9 PPG), while the Mavericks allow the rank 237th in points per game (66.0) in college basketball action.

UT Arlington's squad is currently the 71st-ranked scoring team in college basketball (70.0 PPG), while Iowa State's team is 188th in points allowed per game (63.8).

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Texas Tech W 71-55 Home 2/28/2022 Baylor L 87-62 Home 3/5/2022 West Virginia W 74-57 Away 3/11/2022 West Virginia W 66-60 Home 3/12/2022 Texas L 82-73 Home 3/18/2022 UT Arlington - Home

UT Arlington Schedule