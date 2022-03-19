How to Watch Iowa State vs. UT Arlington: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Iowa State Cyclones (26-6) play against the No. 14 seed UT Arlington Mavericks (20-7) on Friday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM.
How to Watch Iowa State vs. UT Arlington
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Iowa State vs. UT Arlington
- The Cyclones average 10.9 more points per game (76.9) than the Mavericks allow (66.0).
- Iowa State has a 24-0 record when scoring more than 66.0 points.
- UT Arlington has a 15-4 record when giving up fewer than 76.9 points.
- The Mavericks put up 6.2 more points per game (70.0) than the Cyclones give up to opponents (63.8).
- UT Arlington is 14-2 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
- Iowa State's record is 18-2 when it allows fewer than 70.0 points.
- The Cyclones are college basketball's 14th-ranked scoring team (76.9 PPG), while the Mavericks allow the rank 237th in points per game (66.0) in college basketball action.
- UT Arlington's squad is currently the 71st-ranked scoring team in college basketball (70.0 PPG), while Iowa State's team is 188th in points allowed per game (63.8).
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Texas Tech
W 71-55
Home
2/28/2022
Baylor
L 87-62
Home
3/5/2022
West Virginia
W 74-57
Away
3/11/2022
West Virginia
W 66-60
Home
3/12/2022
Texas
L 82-73
Home
3/18/2022
UT Arlington
-
Home
UT Arlington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Little Rock
W 63-54
Home
2/26/2022
Arkansas State
L 82-75
Home
3/4/2022
Georgia Southern
W 85-76
Home
3/6/2022
Louisiana
W 75-65
Home
3/7/2022
Troy
W 76-61
Away
3/18/2022
Iowa State
-
Away
How To Watch
March
18
2022
First Round: Texas-Arlington at Iowa State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)