How to Watch Iowa State vs. UT Arlington: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; The Texas Longhorns bench celebrates after a play against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second half at Municipal Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Iowa State Cyclones (26-6) play against the No. 14 seed UT Arlington Mavericks (20-7) on Friday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. UT Arlington

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Iowa State vs. UT Arlington

  • The Cyclones average 10.9 more points per game (76.9) than the Mavericks allow (66.0).
  • Iowa State has a 24-0 record when scoring more than 66.0 points.
  • UT Arlington has a 15-4 record when giving up fewer than 76.9 points.
  • The Mavericks put up 6.2 more points per game (70.0) than the Cyclones give up to opponents (63.8).
  • UT Arlington is 14-2 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
  • Iowa State's record is 18-2 when it allows fewer than 70.0 points.
  • The Cyclones are college basketball's 14th-ranked scoring team (76.9 PPG), while the Mavericks allow the rank 237th in points per game (66.0) in college basketball action.
  • UT Arlington's squad is currently the 71st-ranked scoring team in college basketball (70.0 PPG), while Iowa State's team is 188th in points allowed per game (63.8).

Iowa State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Texas Tech

W 71-55

Home

2/28/2022

Baylor

L 87-62

Home

3/5/2022

West Virginia

W 74-57

Away

3/11/2022

West Virginia

W 66-60

Home

3/12/2022

Texas

L 82-73

Home

3/18/2022

UT Arlington

-

Home

UT Arlington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Little Rock

W 63-54

Home

2/26/2022

Arkansas State

L 82-75

Home

3/4/2022

Georgia Southern

W 85-76

Home

3/6/2022

Louisiana

W 75-65

Home

3/7/2022

Troy

W 76-61

Away

3/18/2022

Iowa State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Texas-Arlington at Iowa State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
