How to Watch Iowa vs Creighton in Women’s Basketball

How to Watch NCAA Tournament Second Round: Iowa vs Creighton in Women’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Caitlin Clark looks to lead her Iowa Hawkeyes to the Sweet Sixteen against the Creighton Bluejays today.

The second round of the Greensboro Region kicks off this afternoon with a tough match-up between No. 2 seeded Iowa (24-7) out of the Big Ten and No. 10 seeded Creighton (21-9) from the Big East. The winner today will advance to the Sweet 16 in a game against either No. 3 seeded Iowa State or No. 6 seeded Georgia. These two teams should make for a fun style clash. And get the popcorn out, because Caitlin Clark will be on the court.

How to Watch Second Round: Iowa vs Creighton in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KRCR - Redding)

Watch Second Round: Iowa vs Creighton in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hawkeyes cruised to a win over the RedBirds in the first round (98-58) behind another stellar performance from Caitlin Clark (27 points, 10 assists and six rebounds):

March Madness in a lot of ways comes down to momentum and star play, especially on the perimeter. Coming into the NCAA Tournament the Hawkeyes had won seven straight including their conference tournament. They also have arguably the best player in the country running their offense.

In the first round, Clark went for another cool 27 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals.

That is the 11th time this season Clark finished with a 20+ point double-double for her team. She is a one-woman offense.

Her team stepped up around her too with Monika Czinano (18 points and seven rebounds), Gabbie Marshall (13 points and five assists) and Tomi Taiwo (13 points on 3-4 from three) all stepping up around their star player.

On the other side for the Bluejays, they beat an erratic No. 7 seeded Colorado team (84-74) who are very good, but lost something halfway through the season.

They were led by Morgan Maly off the bench with 20 points and eight rebounds to get to the second round here today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Second Round: Iowa vs Creighton in Women’s Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
