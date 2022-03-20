Iowa vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Iowa vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch Iowa vs. Creighton
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Creighton
- The Hawkeyes record 21.1 more points per game (84.9) than the Bluejays allow (63.8).
- Iowa has a 20-7 record when putting up more than 63.8 points.
- Creighton has a 19-7 record when allowing fewer than 84.9 points.
- The Bluejays' 75.1 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 70.4 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- Creighton is 14-3 when it scores more than 70.4 points.
- Iowa has a 12-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes are college basketball's second-ranked scoring team (84.9 PPG), while the Bluejays allow the rank 184th in points per game (63.8) in college basketball action.
- Creighton's squad is currently the 21st-ranked scoring team in college basketball (75.1 PPG), while Iowa's team is 312th in points allowed per game (70.4).
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Michigan
W 104-80
Home
3/4/2022
Northwestern
W 72-59
Home
3/5/2022
Nebraska
W 83-66
Home
3/6/2022
Indiana
W 74-67
Home
3/18/2022
Illinois State
W 98-58
Home
3/20/2022
Creighton
-
Home
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 107-59
Away
2/20/2022
Seton Hall
W 97-91
Away
2/27/2022
DePaul
L 90-84
Home
3/5/2022
Seton Hall
L 66-65
Home
3/18/2022
Colorado
W 84-74
Away
3/20/2022
Iowa
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)