Iowa vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Iowa vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Tatum Rembao (2) drives the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch Iowa vs. Creighton

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Creighton

  • The Hawkeyes record 21.1 more points per game (84.9) than the Bluejays allow (63.8).
  • Iowa has a 20-7 record when putting up more than 63.8 points.
  • Creighton has a 19-7 record when allowing fewer than 84.9 points.
  • The Bluejays' 75.1 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 70.4 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
  • Creighton is 14-3 when it scores more than 70.4 points.
  • Iowa has a 12-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.1 points.
  • The Hawkeyes are college basketball's second-ranked scoring team (84.9 PPG), while the Bluejays allow the rank 184th in points per game (63.8) in college basketball action.
  • Creighton's squad is currently the 21st-ranked scoring team in college basketball (75.1 PPG), while Iowa's team is 312th in points allowed per game (70.4).

Iowa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Michigan

W 104-80

Home

3/4/2022

Northwestern

W 72-59

Home

3/5/2022

Nebraska

W 83-66

Home

3/6/2022

Indiana

W 74-67

Home

3/18/2022

Illinois State

W 98-58

Home

3/20/2022

Creighton

-

Home

Creighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 107-59

Away

2/20/2022

Seton Hall

W 97-91

Away

2/27/2022

DePaul

L 90-84

Home

3/5/2022

Seton Hall

L 66-65

Home

3/18/2022

Colorado

W 84-74

Away

3/20/2022

Iowa

-

Away

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Creighton Bluejays at Iowa Hawkeyes

TV CHANNEL:
Time
1:00
PM/EST
