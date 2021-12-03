Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Iowa at Duke in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 9 Iowa faces Duke as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday night.
    Author:

    The No. 9 Iowa women's basketball team (4-0) returns to action on Thursday after canceling its last three games to take on Duke (6-0) in a non-conference contest.

    How to Watch Iowa at Duke in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream Iowa at Duke on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Iowa's games against Drake, Seton Hall and USC were canceled due to COVID-19, which means the team hasn't played a game since Nov. 17 when it beat Southern.

    Iowa is third in points per game at 88.3 points but has faced just one team with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating: No. 49 Northern Iowa.

    Sophomore Caitlin Clark has been the team's best player, averaging 21.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. She ranks 35th in Division I in usage rate.

    As for Duke, the team is undefeated, with two wins over top 100 HHS rating teams in Alabama and Dayton. Those are the only wins for the Blue Devils against teams that are over .500 against Division I foes.

    Duke ranks 13th in points per game and 16th in margin per game. Texas transfer Celeste Taylor leads the team in scoring at 15.0 points per game and is also adding a team-high 6.7 boards.

    The team ranks 15th in assists per game, led by Vanessa de Jesus at 4.3 dishes per contest.

    This is the second meeting of these programs, with Duke winning 71-47 in 2008.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Iowa at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    duke women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Iowa at Duke in Women's College Basketball

    10 seconds ago
    Basketball Fans 5
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Iowa State at LSU in Women's College Basketball

    10 seconds ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas-San Antonio at Grand Canyon in Men's College Basketball

    10 seconds ago
    chris-paul
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Suns

    10 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Valparaiso at Drake in Men's College Basketball

    10 seconds ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Mary's at Utah State in Men's College Basketball

    10 seconds ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Washington at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

    30 minutes ago
    jaren jackson grizzlies
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Grizzlies

    1 hour ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Miami at Maryland

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy