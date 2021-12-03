No. 9 Iowa faces Duke as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday night.

The No. 9 Iowa women's basketball team (4-0) returns to action on Thursday after canceling its last three games to take on Duke (6-0) in a non-conference contest.

How to Watch Iowa at Duke in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Iowa at Duke on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa's games against Drake, Seton Hall and USC were canceled due to COVID-19, which means the team hasn't played a game since Nov. 17 when it beat Southern.

Iowa is third in points per game at 88.3 points but has faced just one team with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating: No. 49 Northern Iowa.

Sophomore Caitlin Clark has been the team's best player, averaging 21.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. She ranks 35th in Division I in usage rate.

As for Duke, the team is undefeated, with two wins over top 100 HHS rating teams in Alabama and Dayton. Those are the only wins for the Blue Devils against teams that are over .500 against Division I foes.

Duke ranks 13th in points per game and 16th in margin per game. Texas transfer Celeste Taylor leads the team in scoring at 15.0 points per game and is also adding a team-high 6.7 boards.

The team ranks 15th in assists per game, led by Vanessa de Jesus at 4.3 dishes per contest.

This is the second meeting of these programs, with Duke winning 71-47 in 2008.

Regional restrictions may apply.