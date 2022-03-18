How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Illinois State Redbirds (19-13) play against the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (23-7) on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The contest begins at 4:00 PM.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois State
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Illinois State
- The 84.5 points per game the Hawkeyes average are 21.7 more points than the Redbirds give up (62.8).
- Iowa is 20-7 when scoring more than 62.8 points.
- Illinois State has a 16-12 record when allowing fewer than 84.5 points.
- The Redbirds average 5.6 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (70.8).
- Illinois State has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 70.8 points.
- Iowa's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.2 points.
- The Hawkeyes are college basketball's second-ranked scoring team (84.5 PPG), while the Redbirds allow the rank 167th in points per game (62.8) in college basketball play.
- Illinois State's squad is currently the 156th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (65.2 PPG), while Iowa's team is 314th in points allowed per game (70.8).
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Rutgers
W 87-78
Away
2/27/2022
Michigan
W 104-80
Home
3/4/2022
Northwestern
W 72-59
Home
3/5/2022
Nebraska
W 83-66
Home
3/6/2022
Indiana
W 74-67
Home
3/18/2022
Illinois State
-
Home
Illinois State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Northern Iowa
L 70-63
Away
3/5/2022
Bradley
W 62-53
Away
3/11/2022
Loyola Chicago
W 68-52
Home
3/12/2022
Southern Illinois
W 50-42
Away
3/13/2022
Northern Iowa
W 50-48
Away
3/18/2022
Iowa
-
Away
