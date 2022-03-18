Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa women's basketball players celebrate at a NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday watch party, Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220313 Iowa Wbb Selection 004 Jpg

An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Illinois State Redbirds (19-13) play against the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (23-7) on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The contest begins at 4:00 PM.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois State

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Illinois State

  • The 84.5 points per game the Hawkeyes average are 21.7 more points than the Redbirds give up (62.8).
  • Iowa is 20-7 when scoring more than 62.8 points.
  • Illinois State has a 16-12 record when allowing fewer than 84.5 points.
  • The Redbirds average 5.6 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (70.8).
  • Illinois State has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 70.8 points.
  • Iowa's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.2 points.
  • The Hawkeyes are college basketball's second-ranked scoring team (84.5 PPG), while the Redbirds allow the rank 167th in points per game (62.8) in college basketball play.
  • Illinois State's squad is currently the 156th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (65.2 PPG), while Iowa's team is 314th in points allowed per game (70.8).

Iowa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Rutgers

W 87-78

Away

2/27/2022

Michigan

W 104-80

Home

3/4/2022

Northwestern

W 72-59

Home

3/5/2022

Nebraska

W 83-66

Home

3/6/2022

Indiana

W 74-67

Home

3/18/2022

Illinois State

-

Home

Illinois State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Northern Iowa

L 70-63

Away

3/5/2022

Bradley

W 62-53

Away

3/11/2022

Loyola Chicago

W 68-52

Home

3/12/2022

Southern Illinois

W 50-42

Away

3/13/2022

Northern Iowa

W 50-48

Away

3/18/2022

Iowa

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Illinois State at Iowa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
