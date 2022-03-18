How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa women's basketball players celebrate at a NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday watch party, Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220313 Iowa Wbb Selection 004 Jpg

An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Illinois State Redbirds (19-13) play against the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (23-7) on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The contest begins at 4:00 PM.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois State

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Illinois State

The 84.5 points per game the Hawkeyes average are 21.7 more points than the Redbirds give up (62.8).

Iowa is 20-7 when scoring more than 62.8 points.

Illinois State has a 16-12 record when allowing fewer than 84.5 points.

The Redbirds average 5.6 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (70.8).

Illinois State has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 70.8 points.

Iowa's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.2 points.

The Hawkeyes are college basketball's second-ranked scoring team (84.5 PPG), while the Redbirds allow the rank 167th in points per game (62.8) in college basketball play.

Illinois State's squad is currently the 156th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (65.2 PPG), while Iowa's team is 314th in points allowed per game (70.8).

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/24/2022 Rutgers W 87-78 Away 2/27/2022 Michigan W 104-80 Home 3/4/2022 Northwestern W 72-59 Home 3/5/2022 Nebraska W 83-66 Home 3/6/2022 Indiana W 74-67 Home 3/18/2022 Illinois State - Home

Illinois State Schedule