How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois State NCAA Women's Basketball First Round

The first round in the Greensboro Region features Iowa and Illinois State in the NCAA Tournament today for women's basketball.

If there is one game to watch or one team to keep an eye on every time they are on, it is No. 2 seeded Iowa (23-7) because of its star Caitlin Clark. The Hawkeyes take on No. 15 Illinois State (19-13), who won the MVC tournament over Northern Iowa (50-48) to get to this point. The Hawkeyes have a player that can absolutely carry her team to the Final Four or even a championship, which means starting today teams like the Redbirds are going to throw everything including the kitchen sink at her.

How to Watch First Round: Iowa vs Illinois State in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

There are a few players this season that deserve Player of the Year votes, one being star Caitlin Clark after her monster statistical season:

This season, the Hawkeyes have been beatable. They have seven losses and are not a perfect team overall, but they have Clark.

She has averaged 27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game on 45-33-87 splits in 30 games.

Clark has been a dynamo with four 40-plus point games, seven more 30-plus point games and five triple doubles. She has the ability to carry her team on her back in every facet of the game from scoring to playmaking to rebounding and defensive effort.

The other factor for her is that she has only played fewer than 35 minutes in eight total games, putting a ton of minutes on her legs.

On the other side for the Redbirds, they are led by Juilunn Redmond with 17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game on 49-33-81 splits.

They are going to need a career effort from Redmond and to play the best defense they have all season to pull off the upset here today.

