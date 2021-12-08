How to Watch Iowa at Iowa State in Women's College Basketball

The Hawkeye state's two best teams meet on Wednesday in a women's basketball battle when Iowa takes on Iowa State.

No. 12 Iowa (5-1) will visit No. 15 Iowa State (8-1) on Wednesday in a non-conference women's basketball contest between in-state rivals.

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

The Hawkeyes had to cancel three games due to COVID, including its usual matchup with fellow Iowa program Drake. The team lost to Duke in its first game back, but rebounded after that to defeat Michigan State 88-61, with Caitlin Clark scoring 24 points on 9-for-25 shooting with 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

It was the second triple-double of the season for the sophomore and third of her career.

Iowa is sixth in the country in points per game and plays at the 21st-fastest pace.

As for the Cyclones, the team suffered its only loss to the season on the road against Kim Mulkey's LSU team on Thursday, falling 69-60. Iowa State is the only team to have beaten 9-1 UMass this season.

The team is 11th in points per game, led by 20.2 per game from Ashley Joens, who is also adding 9.4 rebounds per game. Her sister Aubrey is adding 13.3 points and 8.9 boards per contest.

Iowa won the last meeting of these teams 82-80 last December. Joens scored 35 points on 12-for-25 shooting, but it wasn't enough to overcome Iowa, which got 34 points, seven rebounds and six assists from Clark.

