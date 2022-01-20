No. 25 Iowa is on a hot streak, winning five straight games. It plays Minnesota on the road on Thursday hoping to keep it going.

However, Minnesota will do its best to end the streak and get its first home win in Big Ten play. The Golden Gophers will need to play their best game of the season to make it happen.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Minnesota in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Iowa vs. Minnesota on fuboTV:

The Golden Gophers (9-9, 2-4) are coming off an 83-75 loss to Ohio State. Minnesota was outscored by 14 points in the third quarter, but didn't give up and outscored the Buckeyes by seven points in the fourth quarter. Sara Scalia led the way with 23 points, while Deja Winters had 20 points and Jasmine Powell had 17 points and nine assists.

The Golden Gophers are second in the Big Ten in three-point shooting (37.9%). Scalia has scored in double figures in eight straight games, averaging 18.6 points and shooting 45.1% from three-point range in conference play. Winters has averaged 18 points and gone 14-for-27 from behind the arc in her last three games.

The Hawkeyes (10-4, 4-1) got a come-from-behind victory over Nebraska on Sunday. Third in the Big Ten standings, the Hawkeyes are second in the Big Ten in scoring (81.9) and first in assists per game (18.6).

Caitlin Clark is first in the Big Ten in scoring (25.6) and assists (7.4) and sixth in rebounding (8.2). Monika Czinano is fifth in the conference in scoring (19.9) and first in field goal percentage (65.7).

The Golden Gophers have lost five straight to the Hawkeyes. Their last victory came in March of 2018.

