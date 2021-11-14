How to Watch Iowa at Northern Iowa in Women's College Basketball

Caitlin Clark and Iowa go on the road for the first time this season to take on Northern Iowa.

No. 9 Iowa (2-0) heads across the state on Sunday to face Northern Iowa (1-0) in a non-conference women's basketball game. This is the first of UNI's two games this season against the top teams in the state, as it will visit Iowa State in December.

How to Watch Iowa at Northern Iowa today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The Hawkeyes come into this season with extremely high hopes because of sophomore star Caitlin Clark, who was one of the two best freshmen in the country last year. Clark does a bit of everything for Iowa. This season, she's averaging 22.5 points on 58.3% shooting while adding in 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

The team also has arguably the best big in the conference in Monika Czinano, who is averaging 17.0 points per game. Iowa State transfer Kylie Feuerbach helps provide some key depth.

The Panthers are coming off of a 63-54 win over Saint Louis in the opener on Tuesday.

Karli Rucker led the team in scoring with 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Two UNI players—Cynthia Wolf and Bre Gunnels—grabbed double-digit rebounds.

Iowa won last season's meeting 96-81, with Clark scoring 27 points in the victory. UNI has two wins in 17 tries against Iowa, most recently in 2019.

