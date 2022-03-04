Iowa takes on Northwestern in the Big Ten quarterfinals.

The Big Ten women's basketball tournament continues on Friday evening with Iowa taking on Northwestern in a quarterfinal matchup.

How to Watch Iowa vs Northwestern in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Iowa vs Northwestern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa is the two-seed in this tournament and automatically earned a spot in this round. The Hawkeyes went 14-4 in conference play, including a huge 104-80 win over Michigan to end the regular season.

Northwestern is the seven-seed in the Big Ten. The team was 8-8 in conference play this season and had to play in the first round of this tournament, where it defeated Minnesota 65-60.

These two teams split the season series, with Northwestern winning the first game on the road 77-69, while Iowa won the second meet in Evanston 72-67 in overtime.

In the latter game, Iowa's Caitlin Clark scored 28 points with 11 rebounds and five assists, but turned the ball over 11 times. Monika Czinano added 24 points and 16 boards.

For Northwestern, Veronica Burton had 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting with six boards and seven assists, while Laya Hartman added 14 points and Melannie Daley scored 13.

Regional restrictions may apply.