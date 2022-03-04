Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa vs Northwestern in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa takes on Northwestern in the Big Ten quarterfinals.

The Big Ten women's basketball tournament continues on Friday evening with Iowa taking on Northwestern in a quarterfinal matchup.

How to Watch Iowa vs Northwestern in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Iowa vs Northwestern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa is the two-seed in this tournament and automatically earned a spot in this round. The Hawkeyes went 14-4 in conference play, including a huge 104-80 win over Michigan to end the regular season.

Northwestern is the seven-seed in the Big Ten. The team was 8-8 in conference play this season and had to play in the first round of this tournament, where it defeated Minnesota 65-60.

These two teams split the season series, with Northwestern winning the first game on the road 77-69, while Iowa won the second meet in Evanston 72-67 in overtime.

In the latter game, Iowa's Caitlin Clark scored 28 points with 11 rebounds and five assists, but turned the ball over 11 times. Monika Czinano added 24 points and 16 boards.

For Northwestern, Veronica Burton had 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting with six boards and seven assists, while Laya Hartman added 14 points and Melannie Daley scored 13.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Iowa vs Northwestern in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

veronica-burton-caitlin-clark
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa vs Northwestern in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
USATSI_17291229
College Basketball

How to Watch Bowling Green at Toledo

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch Alsco Uniforms 300, Qualifying

By Steve Benko1 minute ago
Ernie Els
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Hoag Classic, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
USATSI_17134105
College Basketball

How to Watch Buffalo at Kent State

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jaelen House (10) celebrates with assistant coach Andy Hill after the game against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives past Boise State Broncos guard Max Rice (12) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Nevada 73-67. Boise State Broncos win the Mountain West Regular Season Championship. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) dribbles the ball against Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy