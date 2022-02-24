The No. 21 Hawkeyes (18-7) visit the Scarlet Knights (9-18) on Thursday night coming off their biggest wins of the season back-to-back over Indiana.

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Hawkeyes are riding high off back-to-back wins over rival Indiana. In their most recent win on Monday, Monika Czinano scored a game-high 31 points for Iowa, which improved to 12-4 in conference play this season.

Despite six lead changes and three ties, Czinano scored seven-straight points in the fourth quarter and gave Iowa the lead for good at 72-70 with five minutes remaining against Indiana on Monday. It was the first time the Hawkeyes had led in the game since the second quarter.

With two games remaining in the regular season, Iowa is only one game behind Michigan in the loss column for the top seed in the Big Ten tournament and will get an easy one against a Rutgers team that is only 2-13 in conference play this season.

