How to Watch IUPUI vs Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball

How to Watch the NCAA Tournament First Round: IUPUI vs Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 13 seed IUPUI will look to pull off a big upset on Saturday night when it takes on No. 4 seed Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

IUPUI followed up its great regular season with a Horizon League tournament title when it beat Cleveland State 61-54 almost two weeks ago.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round IUPUI vs Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the IUPUI vs Oklahoma game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win pushed the Jaguars record to 24-4 on the year and was their 19th win in the last 20 games.

It has been an incredible year for the Jaguars that has included taking No. 11 Michigan to overtime and beating No. 15 Iowa.

IUPUI is very capable of pulling off the upset on Saturday night against an Oklahoma team that has lost two of its last three.

The Sooners finished the year 24-8, but were upset by Kansas in their last regular-season game and suffered a three-game losing streak in the middle of February.

The Sooners do own big wins against Baylor (twice) and Texas, but have been susceptible to getting beat lately.

Oklahoma is still the favorite to win this game, but they need to be on upset alert as IUPUI will give them everything they can handle on Saturday night.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

NCAA First Round IUPUI vs Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
