How to Watch Jackson State vs LSU in Women's College Basketball

How to Watch the NCAA Tournament First Round: Jackson State vs LSU in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 14 seed Jackson State and No. 3 seed LSU battle Saturday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

Jackson State enters the tournament on a 21 game winning streak. The Lady Tigers swept through the SWAC going 18-0 and then followed that up with an easy tournament title when it took down Alabama State 101-80 in the finals.

How to Watch the NCAA Tournament Jackson State vs LSU in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

It has been an impressive run for the Jackson State, but Saturday it gets much tougher when it takes on an LSU team who had a great year under first-year head coach Kim Mulkey.

Mulkey left Baylor to come to LSU and she has continued to win with the Tigers.

LSU finished the year 25-5 and 13-3 in the SEC in her first year. The Tigers ended the regular season on an eight-game winning streak that included wins against ranked teams in Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.

Unfortunately, they were upset in the SEC tournament by Kentucky, but it doesn't take away with how good of a season they had.

Now they will look to make a run in the NCAA tournament but first must take care of a pesky Jackson State team in the first round.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

NCAA First Round Jackson State vs LSU in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
5:00
PM/ET
