    • December 2, 2021
    How to Watch James Madison at George Washington in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    James Madison and George Washington both enter Thursday's meeting coming off of a loss.
    The George Washington women's basketball team (4-3) will host James Madison (3-3) on Thursday in a non-conference contest.

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

    George Washington has faced a tough schedule, with four opponents that rank in the top 100 in Her Hoop Stats rating. The team has won three of those games, beating UT Martin, Quinnipiac and Old Dominion while also losing to two teams outside of the top 100.

    James Madison has played three teams ranked in the top 100 by HHS rating, losing each of those games. It's played three teams ranked lower than 250th, winning those games. In fact, JMU's three wins come against teams with a combined two victories against Division I opponents.

    The Colonials are 27th in scoring defense, but the offense ranks 347th in points per game at just 46.4. The team plays with one of the slowest paces in Division I, ranking 340th out of 356 teams. No GW player averages double-digit points, with Tyasia Moore's 7.4 per game leading the way.

    The Dukes rank near the middle of the pack on both sides of the ball. The team has been one of the worst passing teams in Division I, ranking 341st in assists per game, last in assisted shot rate and 327th in assist/turnover ratio.

    These teams played last December, with JMU winning 79-69, the fourth win in a row for the Dukes in the series. 

