How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 19 Oklahoma hosts rival Kansas in the final game of the regular season in women's basketball.

Kansas (19-8) travels to Norman to take on No. 19 Oklahoma (23-6) on Saturday in the final regular-season game of the year ahead of next week’s Big 12 tournament.

How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Kansas at Oklahoma game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sooners have won three out of their last four against the Jayhawks, including an 82-66 victory over Kansas earlier this season. In the win, Oklahoma erased a 15-point deficit to rally past Kansas with Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams scoring 20 points apiece for the Sooners.

Due to nine first-quarter turnovers, Kansas built an early 26-14 lead that ballooned to 15 points. However, the Sooners rallied to pull within two points before the half when Williams sank a three-pointer. Oklahoma then used a 15-4 run in the second half to put the Jayhawks away.

Most recently, no. 19 Oklahoma knocked off rival Oklahoma State to sweep the season series with a 79-76 win, while fell to no. 9 Texas 70-60 on Senior Night in Lawrence.

Oklahoma looks to secure the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 tournament with a win over Kansas on Saturday.

