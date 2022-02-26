How to Watch Kansas State at Oklahoma in Women’s Basketball

The last time the Kansas State Wildcats and Oklahoma Sooners shared the court there was a historical individual performance.

Earlier this season Kansas State (18-9) had one of the highlights of the season when Ayoka Lee scored an NCAA record 61 points in a game, breaking the record for most points scored in a single game. She did that in an upset win over today’s opponent, No. 20 Oklahoma (21-6) which has to create some tension on both sides heading into this game with both teams anxious to either repeat or avoid having history made against them again.

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

A month ago the Wildcats upset the Sooners in a blowout 94-65 game led by an insane 61 point and 12 rebound performance from Ayoka Lee:

This season Lee is averaging 23.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in 27 games played. She has been one of the best players in the country before and after that 61-point, historic explosion.

She has six other games with 30+ points and one with 40+ points as well, showing her ability to explode and carry her team. In those games, the Wildcats are 7-1 in games where Lee goes for 30+ points this season so far.

Another upset of the Sooners today would give the Wildcats a resume heading into the conference and NCAA tournaments to be very dangerous.

For the Sooners in that loss, they struggled across the board shooting 38-33-80 splits as a team with 17 total team turnovers.

They were not able to get a rhythm on offense and saw the game get out of hand in the first half as the Wildcats built a 51-27 lead at the break. They are going to need to get out of the blocks better and control the play of Lee in the paint to have a chance today.

